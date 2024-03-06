KamAZ tulips worth 3 million rubles were stolen from the Food City market in Moscow

At the Moscow Food City market, KamAZ tulips were stolen on the eve of March 8th. The corresponding post appeared in Telegram-channel “112”.

The businessman contacted the police, where he said that at the entrance to the market, strangers pretended to be him and stole a KamAZ truck of flowers. In particular, the attackers reloaded the tulips from one van to another and fled the crime scene. The cost of the stolen consignment of flowers was 3 million rubles.

Related materials:

At the moment, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

In November 2023, three men robbed the Central Department Store for 130 thousand rubles. Then the robbers visited one of the boutiques, where they tried to take away two hats from the luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli.