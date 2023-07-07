Last June, 12,823 new trucks were sold in Russia, which is 2.2 times more compared to the same period in 2022, analysts from Avtostat report on July 7.

Despite the fact that the share of trucks of the Russian brand KamAZ decreased over the year from 40.1% to 22.4%, the manufacturer from Naberezhnye Chelny continues to hold a leading position in the market. According to the results of June, 2873 new KamAZ vehicles were sold in Russia.

Also in the top five among trucks are Chinese manufacturers such as SITRAK (2175 units), Shacman (1993 units), FAW (1363 units), Foton (703 units) and Howo (607 units).

In total, in the first half of 2023, experts report, 62,721 trucks were sold in Russia. This is 66.5% more than in the first six months of 2022.

Tipping point: how the traffic police solves road safety problems The head of the State traffic inspectorate spoke about the prevention of accidents, the fight against persistent violators of traffic rules and the digitalization of driver’s documents See also BRICS calls for a "rebalance" of the global system

Earlier, on June 14, Sergey Nazarenko, chief designer of innovative KamAZ vehicles, said that unmanned KamAZ trucks would drive along the M-11 Neva highway for two and a half years to collect information for the development of an autonomous driving system. Cars of this type were shown to the public at the site of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).