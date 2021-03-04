It’s worth so much yakisoba! There is life beyond the blissful plate of noodles, vegetables and meat ubiquitous in every Japanese restaurant on the planet. There are, for example, the kamatama-style udon noodles, which are actually eaten for breakfast, but for lunch or dinner they also hit the mark. Udon is a type of chunky noodle made from wheat flour that has a very distinctive chewy texture. Kagawa Prefecture, located on the island of Shikoku, is its birthplace: seven times more udon is consumed there than in any other part of the country and there are more than 600 restaurants specializing in this kind of noodle.

Going back to the recipe, in Japanese kama means “pot” and tama is short for tamago, which is “egg.” The base ingredients of kamatama are udon and egg. This is used whole raw or slightly beaten and there are those who prefer to use only its yolk, like us. If uncooked eggs are not your thing, poach them separately or add them to the pot for a couple of minutes before turning off the heat. From here, the limit is the sky of the country of the rising sun. That is, there are thousands of versions and possibilities because the dish can be garnished with chives, chives, perilla leaves, parsley, yams, nori seaweed, dried bonito flakes, salmon or pollock roe, sea urchin gonads, pearls of tempura, soy sauce, dashi, mirin, sake, sesame oil and seeds, ginger, chili, shichimi spices.

There are even more contemporary versions that include butter and grated Parmesan – a kind of Japanese carbonara that replaces bacon with nori seaweed. Of course, do not freak out with the number of dressings, please; the kamatama spirit is very minimalist: four or five is more than enough. You can buy udon noodles in any well-stocked hypermarket with imported products, in Asian supermarkets and on the internet. They are sold dry and fresh. Don’t do harakiri if you can’t find them; replace them with traditional noodles.

Difficulty

The one to decide how you want the egg.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

400 g udon noodles

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons soy sauce

½ sheet of nori seaweed

1 spring onion

½ tablespoon sesame seeds

Preparation

Cut the chives into thin rings and the nori seaweed into strips. In a pot or saucepan, cook the udon noodles according to the instructions on the package. Divide the freshly strained noodles and soy sauce between the two bowls. Stir well. Garnish with the chive rings and the nori strips. Make a hole in the middle of the noodles and place a yolk in each bowl. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

