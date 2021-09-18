The scholar and religious Vasiayana lived in ancient India, more precisely in the Gupta period (between 320 and 550 AD). So he wrote what we know as the Kamasutra, a treatise on the loving union between the man and the woman that is much more than a manual of sexual positions. Even in its original version, it does not even have images that describe them.

However, just by citing the title, most relate the work to those 64 poses, which the author baptized as “arts”. Because, for him, make love it was the “art of playing with the other”.

Over the centuries, these positions have been modified, renamed, and even distorted. However, they are still a general guide to having a good time in bed. Here, the 7 “easiest” sexual positions of the Kamasutra.

Kamasutra: the 7 easiest sexual positions

1. The missionary (the man above)

One of the simplest, most traditional and effective positions.

Position preferred by many, in which the man is located between the legs of his partner. In this way, he gets freedom of movement and both can look at each other’s faces and hug each other with ease. For greater enjoyment, experts advise placing some cushions under the buttocks of the woman. It is also suitable for homosexual couples (in the case of people with a vulva, a vibrator can be used).

2. The missionary (the woman above), or Andromache



The woman is on top of the man, leaning her body forward.

In this variant, the woman must be positioned on top, squatting or kneeling. In this way, it controls the rate of penetration (good stimulation of the G-spot). The man, meanwhile, can accompany with caresses.

3. Union of the emu (or position of the H)



Good alternative to get out of bed and try new spaces.

Here, both must remain standing and the woman has to turn her back to the man. If the woman leans forward, she will achieve greater pleasure. It can also be leaned against a wall or other surface to accentuate it. In addition, it ensures good stimulation of the G-spot.

4. The mounts or the cowgirl



This is a very easy position that allows you to stimulate the G-spot.

Another position where the woman takes the reins: the person with the penis must remain lying down, while she kneels on top and surrounds his thighs with hers. This allows you to control the movements and maximize the sensations of both. He can accompany with caresses on the back of his partner. Vaginal rubbing or the use of a vibrator adapts it to couples of two people with a vulva.

5. Swing or reverse cowgirl



In this position the woman controls the depth and speed of penetration.

It is a variant of the previous one, where the woman turns her back on the man. You can sit on it or kneel around his hips, which favors stimulation. For the man, this position provides a very exciting vision. The woman has great freedom of movement.

6. The puppy



In “the puppy” both the woman and the man can stimulate the clitoris.

Another classic position, where the woman remains supported on her hands and her knees while the man, semi-kneeling, performs intercourse from behind. Provides good G-spot stimulation.

7. The spoons, or the teaspoon



The two must be supported on the sides of their bodies.

One of the most popular, because it is sweet and restful. The woman lies on her side, with her legs folded, curled up. The man stands behind. In the variant known as an inverted teaspoon, both are face to face, which increases the stimulation.