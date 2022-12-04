

Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Guinean Othman Camara snatched the spotlight in the Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly match, in one of the most prominent matches in the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after he made the two goals of the “king” victory, after a distinguished effort and quick starts, through which he paved the ball on a “platter of gold”. In front of his teammates Luan Pereira and Paco Alcacer.

The irony was that the star of the match was unlucky, as the video technology canceled a goal he scored in the 18th minute, after he headed in a rebound from the goalkeeper, after the replay showed that he was offside, then he returned directly after only two minutes, to set off behind the defenders of the “Forsan”, and dodge skillfully. Wonderful, and he hits the ball into the net, but his joy was not complete for the second time, after he was in an offside position again when receiving the ball.

Although he did not score the two goals, Kamara proved to be a winning card, and one of the best players registered in the category of players qualified to represent the national teams, as Romanian coach Cosmin Olario bet on him a lot since he took over.

