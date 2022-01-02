Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Guinean striker Othman Camara has become one of the important weapons that the Romanian Cosmin Olario, the Sharjah coach, depends on, in the expected match against Al Ain, next Saturday, in the “13th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after the end of the player’s loan period to the Kalba Union, and in The difficult offensive conditions for the “king” during the current period, due to the absence of the Congolese Ben Malango, with an injury that needs several weeks, before returning to leading the team’s attack.

Camara, 20, succeeded in proving his efficiency in the short period he spent with the “Tigers”, where he played 6 matches in the league (527 minutes), during which he scored 4 goals, and 3 matches (161 minutes), in the Professional League Cup, and scored 3 Goals.