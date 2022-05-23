Boubacar Kamara has chosen Aston Villa. The French midfielder who had been in Rome’s sights since January accepted the Premier club’s proposal and signed a five-year contract. Aston Villa announced this in a press release.

After the experience at Marseille, which he left on a free transfer, Kamara was convinced by Steven Gerrard’s tight court. “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football,” said the coach. We have a very clear plan to strengthen our team and Bouba is an important part of it ”.