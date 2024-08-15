Kamala Harris’s pick for Democratic vice president has earmarked nearly $100 million in Covid-19 relief funds for an organization that specializes in training “abortion doulas.” State contracts, reproduced by the American conservative newspaper The Daily Signalshow that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spent nearly $2 billion in federal pandemic relief funds on an emergency basis — without legislative approval — with some of it going to the SPIRAL Collective [Coletivo SPIRAL]a “reproductive justice nonprofit” that offers “abortion support.”

The state’s two contracts with SPIRAL, totaling $97,000, ran from July 2020 to June 2021. The goal, according to the documents, was to provide “current information on the effects of COVID-19 on the maternal and child population, building an online community for families to receive resources and support.”

“During the pandemic, we should have prioritized our seniors who were dying in droves in nursing homes. These funds were not intended to advance a political agenda,” Republican Senator Jim Abeler said in an interview with Daily Signal.

The SPIRAL Collective organizes classes for people interested in becoming “abortion doulas,” as shown a post from the organization on X. According to the local Minnesota newspaper Sahan Journalsince it was founded in 2012, the collective has trained 500 “abortion doulas,” defined as “a person who provides logistical and emotional support for women undergoing abortions.” In other words, according to the Daily Signalthis is someone capable of “holding a woman’s hand while the doctor aborts her fetus.”

The organization also maintains active partnerships with abortion clinics, such as Planned Parenthood. SPIRAL Collective did not respond to a request for comment from Daily Signal.

In 2021, when Minnesota Republicans began investigating the allocation of the funds, the collective argued that her work was focused on a virtual media campaign to provide information to American communities about Covid-19, including how to give birth and breastfeed during the pandemic.