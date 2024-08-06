Tim Walz, announced this Tuesday (6) as vice-president on Democrat Kamala Harris’s ticket for the presidential election in the United States, has a history of progressive agendas as governor of Minnesota, a position he has held since January 2019.

In January 2023, he signed a law including the “right” to abortion in Minnesota law, where the procedure was already legal at all stages of pregnancy.

“To Minnesotans, know that your access to reproductive health services and your right to make your own health care decisions are preserved and protected,” Walz said. “And because of this law, that will not change with the political winds and the makeup of the Supreme Court.”

Because of his pro-abortion stance, he received a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood and a zero rating from the pro-life organization National Right to Life Committee.

Also last year, he signed a law to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

“We have known for a long time that banning the use [recreativo] “The marijuana ban didn’t work. By legalizing recreational marijuana, we are growing our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe,” Walz said at the time.

Kamala Harris’ running mate was the governor of Minnesota when the George Floyd incident occurred in 2020, when a black man was killed by Minneapolis police. In response to the protests, Walz implemented sweeping police reforms.

The changes included banning chokeholds as a form of restraint, banning “aggressive” police training techniques, creating a team to provide mental health services for officers and requiring law enforcement officers to report and intervene when colleagues use excessive force.

The package also determined the creation of an independent state investigation unit into deaths in police approaches.

Walz also signed a law last year that established broad background checks and “red flag” rules in Minnesota for gun purchases — when a person can be barred from owning a gun if they are deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Walz has been accused of being soft on unrest during protests following Floyd’s death in 2020.

“He did nothing to try to stop the riots that were happening in Minneapolis. I think he was afraid of alienating his ‘progressive’ base, who were supporting the riots. [Já] Kamala Harris raised money for the rioters,” Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann told Fox News.

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office has charged 70 people with embezzling federal child food programs during the Covid-19 pandemic that totaled $250 million in Minnesota, and an independent report released in June of this year indicated that the lack of oversight by the Walz government’s Department of Education would have facilitated these frauds.