As Democrats and media accuse former President Donald Trump’s push for Democrats’ abortion agenda, Minnesota Department of Health data shows that at least eight babies who survived abortions in the state were left to die.

Under a 2015 Minnesota law, the state was previously required to report if abortions resulted in the birth of a babywhat actions were taken to preserve the baby’s life and whether the baby survived.

These reporting requirements revealed that between January 1 and December 31, 2021, doctors performed five abortions that resulted in the birth of live babies.

No steps were taken to help the first baby, who reportedly had “fetal anomalies” that resulted “in death shortly after birth.” Two of the babies received “palliative care measures” as they died. No measures were taken to “preserve the lives” of the last two babies, who were considered non-viable.

Previous data of the Minnesota Department of Health reveal that doctors have been letting babies die after botched abortions for years. In 2020, there were no reported babies born alive through botched abortions, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

But between January 1 and December 31, 2019, three abortions resulted in live-born babies who were then left to die. The first baby reportedly had “fetal anomalies,” but also had “residual cardiac activity” for two minutes, yet no effort was made to preserve its life, and “the baby did not survive.”

The second baby died while “palliative care measures” were provided. The third baby was reportedly nonviable and received no attempts to preserve its life.

It does not appear that any of the babies born alive in botched abortions survived.

Due to the efforts of the state’s incumbent Democratic governor in 2019, Minnesota will no longer register live births.

Tim Walz, the new candidate Democrat for Vice President, repealed the bipartisan measure in May 2023, eliminating the state’s requirement that steps be taken to preserve the baby’s “life and health” and merely replacing it with a nebulous “care” requirement.

The Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harrisdeclined to specify any abortion restrictions or protections for unborn babies that he would support, indicating that his campaign does not, in fact, support any abortion restrictions.

When Trump pointed out that some states let babies die after birth, stating, “Hard to believe, they have some states passing legislation where you can execute the baby after birth,” outlets like CNN classified such statements as “false,” writing: “No state has passed or is passing a law that would allow the execution of a baby after birth.”

Harris’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

“Post-birth abortion is real and Harris-Walz support it,” tweeted Roger Severino of The Heritage Foundation. “At least 5 babies were born alive after botched abortions and left to die under Walz’s watch. Two of those babies who were fighting for their lives were given ‘hospice care’ instead of medical care, allegedly in violation of state law.”

“How did Walz respond?” he continued. “By repealing the very law that exposed and prohibited this horror and replacing it with early-stage abortion on demand and late-stage infanticide.”

In January 2023, Walz signed a sweeping abortion law that included no limitations on how late in a pregnancy a mother can end the life of her unborn baby.

“To Minnesotans, know that your access to reproductive health care and your right to make your own health care decisions are preserved and protected,” Walz said at the time of the Reproductive Choices Protection Act. “And because of this law, that will not change with the political winds and the makeup of the Supreme Court.”

The legislation states: “Every individual has the fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about his or her own reproductive health, including the fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care.”

“Reproductive health care” is an understatement for abortion.

© The Daily Signal 2024. Published with permission. Original in English: Under Gov. Tim Walz, Babies Born Alive in Botched Abortions Were Left to Die. Then He Removed Reporting Requirements