The amount has been raised since the US vice president took over the race for the White House, after Biden dropped out

The campaign of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) reported this Sunday (August 25, 2024) that it had raised US$540 million (R$2.9 billion) in donations.

A significant portion, $82 million, was received during the Democratic National Convention, when the vice president’s candidacy was officialized.

Harris’ campaign touted the amount raised with a photo of her next to Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who is running for vice president. It said most of the donations came from teachers and nurses.

KAMALA IN THE DISPUTE

The amount was raised about 1 month after US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) gave up running for re-election and supported Kamala to lead the Democratic ticket in November.

Biden’s decision was expected by analysts and members of the Democratic Party. Since his poor performance in the first presidential debate against the Republican Party candidate, former President Donald Trump, on June 27, the president has faced increasing pressure from allies.

The event that formalized Kamala’s candidacy, on the last day of the Democratic National Convention, on Thursday (August 22), was a formality, since the delegates from the 50 US states did not need to vote to choose the nominees for president and vice president during the convention.

Kamala and Walz had already been officially appointed on August 5 after an online advance vote.