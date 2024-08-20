Former US Secretary of State speaks this Monday (19.Aug) at the Democratic National Convention

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the White House candidate Kamala Harris will restore the right to abortion in the country. The statement was made this Monday (August 19, 2024) during a speech at the Democratic National Convention, which will formalize the vice president’s nomination.

“So as president, she [Kamala] will always have our backs. She will fight to lower costs for working families. She will open the doors to good-paying jobs. And, yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide.”said the former First Lady of the United States.

Abortion, one of the most relevant issues in these elections, returned to the debate after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case law in 2022. The case was decided in the early 1970s and ensured for decades the legal right of women to practice – a rule defined in each state of the country.

During Kamala’s first rally alongside her vice president, Tim Walz (Democratic Party), the vice president praised him for his support for access to legal abortion during his term in office. The Democrat highlighted the Minnesota governor as a defender of “fight for freedom”.

Under Walz, Minnesota passed the Reproductive Choice Protection Act, which ensures the right to practice in the state, even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In April 2023, the governor also signed a law protecting individuals seeking abortion services in Minnesota and the doctors who provide them from criminal penalties in other states.

NATIONAL CONVENTION OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Kamala and Tim Walz will be attending the Democratic National Convention on Monday (August 19), which will formalize the party’s ticket for the White House. The event is being held at the United Center in Chicago and is being attended by thousands of supporters.

This year’s Democratic National Convention is being held in an unusual way. After President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) dropped out of his presidential campaign after securing the necessary number of votes for his party nomination, the Democrats held a virtual roll call vote in early August with the delegates who supported Biden.

The US vice president secured 99% of the support of the 4,615 delegates who voted. Therefore, demonstrations by delegates against Kamala and Walz, speeches by supporters, the vote count and the acceptance speech for the nomination will be done in a symbolic manner, with no practical validity.