Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate for US president, has abortion as her main campaign issue | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic candidate for president of the United States, Kamala Harris, showed once again this Tuesday (24) that abortion is her main government agenda.

This time, she defended changes in the Senate’s actions to approve federal legislation that would free up access throughout the country, “if that is necessary.”

Harris has been adamant about signing a bill that would protect abortion into federal law. However, there is currently a rule popularly known as a “filibuster” in the Senate that prevents any such bill from passing without the support of 60 votes, something that has become a nearly impossible hurdle for Democrats to overcome, given the current makeup of the upper chamber and the partisan divide among voters on the issue of abortion.

Faced with the obstacle, the candidate said in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio that, as president, she would push to eliminate the filibuster and get the legislation passed by a simple majority.

She added in the statement: “51 votes would be what we need to actually put back into law protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in 2022, through the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the Biden-Harris administration has been pushing to end the filibuster when it comes to abortion.

To this end, the current vice president of the United States is trying to hold her Republican opponent Donald Trump responsible for the appointment of three conservative Supreme Court judges who contributed to the high court’s decision that gave states the autonomy to legislate on the issue.

This was the first time Kamala Harris has taken a stance on her government’s abortion plan since becoming the Democratic presidential candidate.