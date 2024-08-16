AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/16/2024 – 16:22

Tackling the housing crisis and sustaining purchasing power through tax measures and new regulations are the proposals that US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris presented this Friday (16) in her economic program, immediately described as communist by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The 59-year-old Democrat will go to North Carolina this Friday (16) to present her ideas, but her campaign team has already presented some for debate.

One of these is the construction of three million new homes to address the housing “shortage.” This is complemented by assistance to first-time buyers of up to $25,000 (R$136,500 at the current exchange rate), as well as laws to discourage real estate speculation.

Kamala promises to help families with tax credits for those with newborns worth up to $6,000 (R$32,700).

The Democratic candidate also proposes controlling companies that “inflate” prices beyond what is necessary, especially in the food sector.

In terms of health, she wants to extend to the entire population a device that limits the cost of insulin for the elderly to 35 dollars (R$ 191) per month and find a solution to the problem of debts incurred to pay for medical treatment.

Kamala knows that the cost of living, which remains high after years of inflation, is hurting politically the government she is part of with Joe Biden, despite robust growth and a solid job market.

– “Communism” –

“Comrade Harris is going deep into communism!” Trump, who is particularly critical of the idea of ​​price controls, responded on Friday.

The term has a strong pejorative connotation in the United States.

“There have been several attempts in history to cap prices and they have failed because they have led to lines outside stores, shortages and an explosion of inequality,” criticized the 78-year-old Republican millionaire.

Kamala’s campaign team accuses the Republican of preparing tax breaks for “his ultra-rich friends”.

Furthermore, they criticize the former president’s tariff increase policy because, according to them, this would increase inflation.

According to a poll released Friday by the University of Michigan, 41% of consumers think the vice president is a better candidate for the economy, and 38% believe Trump is the right choice on that issue.

Previously, Trump had a wide lead over Joe Biden in opinion polls.

The Democrat provoked Trump’s fury by proposing the elimination of taxes on tips in the hotel and restaurant sector, and the Republican accused her of “plagiarizing” one of his ideas.

The vice president has promised to raise the minimum wage if she wins the US presidential election on November 5.