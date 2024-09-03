AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/03/2024 – 20:27

Kamala Harris will unveil her plans to help American small businesses on Wednesday (4), her campaign announced, as the Democratic presidential candidate outlined her economic policies ahead of a critical debate with Republican Donald Trump.

During a campaign event in the state of New Hampshire, the American vice president will propose tax exemptions and the reduction of bureaucracy for smaller companies if she is elected in November.

Harris has been riding a wave of enthusiasm since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, promising an “opportunity economy” but facing criticism for failing to detail how she would deliver it.

A campaign official for Kamala said she would “propose a tenfold increase in small business tax breaks and set a goal of 25 million new small business applications in her first term.”

The plan would increase the tax deduction small businesses can take for startup costs from $5,000 to $50,000 (from $28,000 to $281,000 at the current rate).

His speech in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will come hours before the former Republican president is scheduled to address a town hall hosted by Fox News in Harrisburg, in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

Trump accuses Kamala of copying his policy of ending taxes on tipped workers in the service sector and promises widespread tax cuts. Kamala, on the other hand, advocates raising taxes on companies and the wealthiest families.

Trump and Kamala will face off in the first presidential debate on September 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kamala is apparently staying in the state to prepare for the clash, after a campaign trip to Pittsburgh, her second to that city this week, following an appearance with Biden yesterday.

The 59-year-old Democrat has been outperforming Trump in the polls since Biden dropped out of the race for re-election just over six weeks ago.