A CBS/YouGov poll of 3,000 voters indicates that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has overtaken former Republican Party leader Donald Trump in voting intentions for the November elections. | Photo: EFE/Archive

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a slight one percentage point lead nationally over former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, according to a poll published Sunday (4) by the television network CBS News and the company YouGov .

According to the survey, Kamala obtained 50% of the voting intentions of the voters interviewed, against 49% for Trump.

However, that lead is within the margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. The poll was conducted among 3,102 registered voters in the United States between July 30 and August 2.

After the poll was released, Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the results were “fraudulent,” but provided no evidence to that effect.

CNN today released an average of four recent national polls — including the one from CBS — showing Trump with 49% support from voters, and Kamala with 47%.

Before current US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and declared his support for his running mate, he was five points behind Trump.