In her first major interview since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the White House, US Vice President Kamala Harris said she has always fought against illegal immigration and would consider naming a Republican to her cabinet if elected on November 5.

Kamala gave an interview to CNN anchor Dana Bash, a conversation that will be broadcast in full by the American broadcaster on Thursday night (29), but excerpts were released earlier. She was accompanied by her running mate, Tim Walz.

“I think the most important and significant aspect of my political outlook and decisions is that my values ​​have not changed,” Kamala said.

“My values ​​around what we need to do to secure our border — those values ​​haven’t changed. I spent two terms as California’s attorney general prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American law, around the illegal movement of guns, drugs and human beings across our border. My values ​​haven’t changed,” the Democrat argued.

Illegal migration is one of the most discussed topics by the Republican opposition, whose presidential candidate is once again Donald Trump, in this year’s electoral race.

In late July, just days after Biden dropped out of his re-election campaign, the Republican-dominated US House passed a resolution condemning the president and Kamala Harris for the migration crisis on the border with Mexico. The vice president has been accused by the opposition of having failed as “border czarina”.

In an interview with billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, on the 12th, Trump once again blamed Kamala for illegal immigration.

“She was the Czarina of the border, you don’t have to call her that, but she was in charge of the border, and the border is in the worst possible state,” Trump said.

The Joe Biden administration claims that in March 2021, the president appointed Kamala to lead coordination with the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, from where many illegal migrants who arrive in the United States via the border with Mexico come, with the aim of improving living conditions in those countries, and not directly combating illegal migration.

In Thursday’s interview, Kamala said she is considering the idea of ​​appointing a Republican to some position in a possible government of hers.

“I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made who have different views and different experiences. And I think it would be beneficial to the American people to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican,” he said.