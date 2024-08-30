For internet users, the American candidate for the White House seems “confused” and “clumsy” when being interviewed

The Democratic candidate for President of the United States, Kamala Harriswas compared by users on social media with the former president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff (PT) due to speeches considered “confused” and “confused”.

In a video circulating on Instagram, a speech by Kamala about the cloud data storage system is placed alongside one by Dilma, who also questioned the system in an interview given in 2016. Regarding data leaks, Dilma asked: “What cloud is that?”.

Kamala Harris’ intellectual capacity has become an issue for a wing of opposition to the Joe Biden administration and the Democratic Party. Supporters of the former US president Donald Trump claim that Kamala is “unable”. Read some reports below:

During the 5 and a half years she governed Brazil, Dilma Rousseff was the target of provocations and attacks related to her interviews and speeches. X (formerly Twitter) users created a montage in which the image of Kamala Harris is associated with a famous quote from Dilma: “I don’t think that whoever wins or whoever loses, or whoever wins or loses, will win or lose. Everyone will lose.”.

The first black woman to hold the US vice presidency, Kamala Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father and has a long career in the country’s judiciary. She was attorney general in the state of California, where she was also elected senator in 2016. In a poll released this Thursday (August 29, 2024), Kamala is ahead of her opponent, Donald Trump, in the electoral race. According to the most recent Ipsos poll, the Democrat has 45% of voting intentions, against 41% for the Republican.

