In the ad, the vice president highlights themes of hope, gun violence, health care and criticizes Trump

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), published this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) her first official video as a pre-candidate for president in the elections of November 5th.We choose freedom”, says the ad.

In the post on her X profile (ex-Twitter) the Democrat also he wrote“sor Kamala Harris and I am running for President of the United States.”

The video has as soundtrack the song “Freedom”, by singer Beyoncé. It is narrated by Harris, who begins with the question, “What kind of country do we want to live in?”.

She goes on to state that “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, fear, hate”, as it shows images of Republican White House candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. “But we chose differently”, he says.

Harris also addresses issues such as police brutality, health care and reproductive laws in the country.We believe in the promise of America and we are ready to fight for it because when we fight, we win.”he declares.

Watch (1min35s):

The announcement came less than a week ago that US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party), 81 years old, was withdrawing from running for re-election.

With the support of Biden and other Democratsthe vice president is the strongest name to lead the party’s ticket in the elections against Trump.

RESEARCHES

Polls of voting intentions, carried out after Biden’s withdrawal, show that Kamala and Trump are technically tied.

In the survey of the CNN/SSRS, released on Wednesday (July 24), the Republican has 49% of voting intentions, while the Democrat appears with 46%. The two are technically tied within the survey’s margin of error of 3 percentage points.