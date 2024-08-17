Democratic presidential candidate wants to cap drug costs and ban “abusive price increases”

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the United States for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, addressed for the first time in greater depth this Friday (16.Aug.2024) the economic proposals for her possible government. The vice presidentheld a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

One of the proposals is to create a $6,000 grant for families with newborns. The aid would be granted during the baby’s first year of life. Below are other initiatives presented:

elimination of Americans’ debt from health-related expenses;

prohibition of “abusive price increase” of food ;

ceiling on the cost of medicines;

subsidy of up to US$25,000.00 for the purchase of the first home.

To combat the “abusive price increase”Kamala plans, if elected, to impose “severe penalties” companies that violate the new limits. She also wants to ban rent-fixing and prevent large home purchases by Wall Street firms.

The vice president also reiterated that she will not raise taxes on people earning up to $400,000 a year, keeping a promise from the Biden administration.

However, according to the non-partisan organization Committee for a Responsible Federal BudgetKamala’s economic plan it could increase US deficits by US$ 1.7 trillion over 10 years.

If the pre-candidate’s temporary housing proposal becomes definitive, it is expected that the debt could reach up to US$ 2 trillion.

CRITICISM OF TRUMP

Kamala criticized the proposals of her main opponent in the November presidential elections, former President Donald Trump (Republican Party), in particular, those for new general tariffs on imports.

According to the Democrat, the measures would result in higher prices for Americans’ daily necessities.

In response, Trump’s economic advisers argued that the Democrat’s economic suggestions would increase inflation and hurt the economy. They cited a proposal to offer up to $25,000 to first-time homeowners, which they said would drive up home prices.