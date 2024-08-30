In an interview with Vice President Tim Walz, Democrat blames Trump for failure of bipartisan project and defends economic proposals

Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris said this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) what “support” and “strengthen” the middle class will be the priority of her possible government. The vice president also recognized the “border problem” between the United States and Mexico.

In an interview with CNNalong with Vice President Tim Walz, Kamala once again defended the economic proposals presented during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16. Read below what they are:

elimination of Americans’ debt from health-related expenses;

prohibition of “abusive price increase” of food;

ceiling on the cost of medicines;

subsidy of up to US$25,000 for the purchase of the first home;

$6,000 in aid to families with newborns.

The Democrat too blamed former President Donald Trump (Republican Party), candidate for the Republican Party, for the failure of the bipartisan migration bill presented by President Joe Biden (Democratic Party).

“Through bipartisan work, including some of the most conservative members of the United States Congress, a bill was developed that we supported, that I support. Donald Trump got word of this bill that would have helped secure our border, and because he believed it would not have helped him politically, he told his people in Congress, ‘Don’t support it.’”declared Kamala.

If the sweeping bill were to pass, the U.S.-Mexico border would receive $20 billion in funding, which supporters say would allow for the hiring of new border patrol officers and increase the capacity of detention centers.

The proposal also sought to allocate $60.1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and $14.1 billion in security aid to Israel. It also sought to provide $10 billion in humanitarian aid for civilians, including Palestinians.