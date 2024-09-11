Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris surprised some social media users on Tuesday (10) when she mentioned in the debate with Donald Trump that she and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, own firearms.

The information was revealed in the political confrontation after the Republican opponent stated that “she [Kamala] has a plan to defund the police and confiscate everyone’s guns.”

In response, the Democratic candidate denied the allegations, saying they are untrue. “[…] Tim Walz and I are gun owners. We are not going to take away anyone’s guns. So stop the continuous lies about these things,” he said.

Although the statement surprised some internet users, this was not the first time Harris had commented on acquiring a gun. In 2020, when she was running for president in the Democratic primaries, she mentioned that she had acquired the object when she was a prosecutor, for security reasons.

“I’m a gun owner, and I own a gun probably for the same reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” she told reporters in 2019. A campaign aide also confirmed to CNN at the same time that she had purchased a gun “years ago” and that she keeps it locked up.

During the 2020 election campaign, Harris, then a senator, defended the assault weapons ban and the need for stricter gun control laws.

“Kamala Harris and I are gun owners,” Walz wrote on X after the debate, according to a report by Fox News. “We won’t take away your Second Amendment rights — we’ll stop your kids from being shot at school,” he added.

The vice president had not yet commented on the issue in her current campaign for the White House, as the gun issue is strongly supported by Republicans.