US Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said during the debate with Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday (10) that there are no American military personnel on active duty in war zones around the world, a statement that was checked by newspapers and considered false.

In the statement, Harris said categorically that “there is not a single member of the US military on active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world, for the first time this century.”

However, according to the American network NBCalthough Congress has not formally declared war in decades, American troops are certainly in combat zones around the world, citing conflicts in which the US is involved in the Middle East, mainly to deal with terrorist groups.

An example of this occurred last month in Iraq, where a military operation resulted in the death of 15 members of the Islamic State and left at least 7 US soldiers injured, two of whom had to be evacuated from the region after the incident, according to the newspaper. Washington Post.

There was also news last month of a drone strike in Syria that left eight US military personnel injured.

In January, three U.S. soldiers were killed near the Syrian border with Jordan in a missile attack by an Iran-backed militia. In the same attack, 40 other U.S. troops were wounded.

The US military is also actively involved in a parallel war to that of Israel and Hamas in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthi rebels have attacked ships and damaged the economies of countries that pass through the region.

American troops are also in African countries, where they support local armies in the fight against terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State, its cells and allied militias.