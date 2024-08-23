Vice President gave acceptance speech for Democratic Party nomination for White House race on Thursday (Aug 22)

The Vice President of the United States and Democratic Party candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris, gave her acceptance speech for the party’s nomination for the race this Thursday (August 22, 2024). According to the Democrat, she “it will be the president who will unite” the country.

“To uphold the sacred founding principles of the United States, from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power. I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and sensible. And who always fights for the American people. This has been my life’s work.”he told thousands of supporters at the United Center in Chicago.

The Democrat stated that the 2024 election is not only the “most important” of the lives of the Americans who were listening to her, but the “most important in the country’s history”.

DEFENSE OF ISRAEL

In her speech, Kamala reaffirmed the White House’s commitment to Israel’s security and highlighted the importance of a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza and agreements for the return of Hamas hostages held in the enclave.

He also emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense, especially after the Hamas attacks on October 7, which resulted in violence against civilians and a massacre during a music festival.

“And let me be clear: I will always defend Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure that Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.”he said.

The Democrat’s stance contrasts with the movement of party members who are not aligned with the US policy of supporting Israel. During the four days of the convention, numerous protesters demonstrated outside the United Center.

Despite her outspoken support for Israel, Kamala also said she was working to end the conflict in Gaza and the suffering of the enclave’s population.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war, so that Israel is secure, the hostages are freed, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”he declared.

CRITICISM OF TRUMP

A significant part of the speech was aimed at demoralizing Trump, disapproving of the policies defended by the former president and Project 2025 – a transition plan for a possible Republican government to align the US with conservative policies.

“Consider what he [Trump] intends to do if we give him power again. Consider his explicit intention to release violent extremists who assaulted those police officers at the Capitol. His explicit intention to arrest journalists, political opponents, and anyone he sees as an enemy. His explicit intention to deploy our active military against our own citizens.”he declared.

The vice president also recalled Donald Trump’s conviction for tax fraud involving porn actress Stormy Daniels in May and his conviction for sexual abuse in May 2023.

RIGHT TO ABORTION

Kamala also criticized the former president for his Supreme Court picks, which she said have restricted reproductive rights in the country. She defended the importance of personal autonomy and accused the Republican of taking pride in having ended abortion rights.

The issue became very relevant after the Supreme Court, in 2022, overturned the case law Roe v. Wade. The case was decided in the early 1970s and secured women’s legal right to abortion in the United States for decades.

During her speech, Kamala shared stories of doctors fearing they could face prison for treating their patients and child victims of sexual abuse who could be forced to carry their pregnancies to term.

“This is what is happening in our country, because of Donald Trump. And understand, he is not done. As part of his agenda, he and his allies would limit access to birth control, medication abortion, and enact a national ban on abortion with or without Congress.”he stated.

DEFENSE OF THE MIDDLE CLASS

The Democratic candidate also presented her proposal for a “new path forward” for the country if she is elected the 47th president. Kamala recalled her childhood and mentioned her plans for the middle class, contrasting her proposals with Trump’s policies. She promised an economy of opportunity for all.

Among his plans, he intends to end the housing shortage, in addition to protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Kamala criticized Trump for prioritizing personal interests and those of billionaire allies, harming the general well-being of the nation and the American middle class.

BORDERS DEFENSE

Kamala Harris has promised to revive and sign into law the bipartisan border security bill introduced by Joe Biden (Democratic Party) earlier this year and rejected by Republican members of the US Congress linked to Donald Trump.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Democratic and Republican parties and the Border Patrol’s support for the project, criticizing Trump’s politicization of national security.

“I refuse to play politics with our security. And here is my promise to you: As president, I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill he killed and sign it into law.”he declared.

She stressed the importance of honoring America’s heritage as a nation of immigrants by reforming the immigration system and securing our borders.