Democratic candidate has a small numerical advantage in recent polls, but most are within the margin of error

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), appeared with an advantage of up to 4 percentage points over the former president Donald Trump (Republican Party) in a new survey released by Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos on Sunday (18.Aug.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 145 kB), and the results:

DIRECT CONFRONTATION

Kamala Harris – 49%

– 49% Donald Trump – 45%

SCENARIO WITH 3RD CANDIDATE

Kamala Harris – 47%

– 47% Donald Trump – 44%

– 44% Robert F. Kennedy Jr – 5%

Data from the research aggregator FiveThirtyEight –which takes an average of the most recent studies– shows Kamala with 46.4% of voting intentions, against 43.8% for Trump.

This better performance by Kamala is also observed in individual surveys, in which the vice president is almost always numerically ahead:

Kamala’s current result is better than in surveys conducted between Trump and President Joe Biden (Democratic Party), when he was still running for reelection. At the beginning of July, Trump was at 43%, Biden at 42% and Kennedy at 9%.

The strengthening of the ticket between Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has sparked a backlash from Trump. With crowds drawn to his rallies, the former president has accused the use of artificial intelligence in photos of the events.

He also adopted the strategy of calling his competitor “comrade”, suggesting that she would be sympathetic to communist and socialist regimes.

PRO-KAMALA CONVENTION

Democrats are gathering for their 26th national convention this week in Chicago. The event, which begins Monday (August 19) and has strong media appeal, will last four days and is expected to attract around 50,000 people.

The convention is expected to feature musicians and Hollywood stars, as well as former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. Biden is expected to speak on opening night, while Kamala will address supporters at the closing ceremony, scheduled for Thursday (August 22).