Vice President to meet in person with Tim Walz, Mark Kelly and Josh Shapiro in Washington this Sunday (4.Aug)

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold interviews this Sunday (August 4, 2024) with three of the main candidates to join her ticket in the November presidential election for the Democratic Party. The interviewees are: Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota; Mark Kelly, senator for Arizona; and Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania.

The interviews will be held at Kamala’s official residence in Washington, DC. The decision on the vice-presidential candidate is expected to be announced on Monday (5th August), with the first public appearance of the ticket scheduled for Tuesday (6th August), in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), according to information from Reuters.

On Saturday (August 3), Kamala and her campaign team reviewed the candidates’ finances and backgrounds. In addition to in-person interviews, Kamala also held virtual meetings with other potential vice presidential candidates, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The vice presidential pick is strategic for Harris, especially after President Joe Biden (Democrat) withdrew from the race on July 21, which positions Kamala as the main opponent of Donald Trump (Republican) in the November 5 elections. The selected candidates aim to broaden Kamala’s electoral appeal, especially among white and rural voters.

But the selection faces challenges. Josh Shapiro, for example, has come under fire for his support of Israel and his handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses. But a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday suggests the governor may be the preferred candidate in Williams’s campaign for the job.

Possible candidates

Josh Shapiro

Current Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is one of the leading candidates to run for vice president. At 51, he served as attorney general from 2017 to 2023.

He is considered one of the main options to join Kamala Harris’s running mate. Since the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential campaign, he has shown strong public support for the vice president.



Reproduction/X – 10.nov.2022 In a show of support, Shapiro said Kamala Harris will “promote true freedom” in the country

Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is also being considered for the position. A 60-year-old Army National Guard veteran, he was first elected in 2018 and was re-elected for another term in 2022.

He has already declared his support for the Democratic campaign. He said that Donald Trump (Republican Party), unlike Kamala, will cut veterans’ benefits if elected.



Reproduction/X – 28.jun.2024 Walz sees Kamala’s candidacy with “excitement and optimism”

Mark Kelly

Among the congressmen, the option for vice president is Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, 60. Before entering politics, he was a Navy fighter pilot and NASA astronaut.

He recently criticized Trump and JD Vance and stated that he is “focused on ensuring that Kamala becomes president.”