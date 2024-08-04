Margin of error of 2.1 pp maintains technical tie; support for Harris is higher among women, at 54%, while Trump has 45%

The leading candidate to run for the United States presidential election for the Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harrishas 50% of voting intentions, according to research YouGov/CBS News released this Sunday (4.Aug.2024). The Republican Party candidate, former president Donald Trumphas 49%. They are tied within the margin of error of 2.1 pp (percentage points).

The survey was conducted from July 30 to August 2, 2024, and interviewed 3,102 registered voters across the country.

The data reveals that 78% of voters say they already have enough information about Kamala Harris to make a voting decision, while 22% are still looking for more information about the candidate.

Additionally, 64% of voters believe Harris’s policy positions are essentially the same as those of President Joe Biden (Democrat), with 18% considering them to be completely the same and 18% thinking they are completely different.

Women’s vote

Harris leads among women voters, with 54% of voting intentions, against 45% for Trump. This support is driven by the perception that Harris (70%) would better defend women’s interests if elected. In contrast, only 43% of women believe that Trump would do the same.

In general, voters tend to think that Trump would benefit men’s interests more than women’s.