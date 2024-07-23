The “Reuters”/Ipsos survey was conducted after Biden’s withdrawal and the former president’s confirmation as the Republican candidate

Search Reuters/Ipsos released this Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) shows that the leading candidate for the Democratic Party’s seat in the United States presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harrishe has 44% of voting intentions against 42% of the former president and Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump.

The survey was carried out after the Republican convention that confirmed Trump’s name in the election, on Monday (15.Jul), and the withdrawal of the current president. Joe Biden (Democratic Party) to attempt re-election to the White House on Sunday (21.Jul).

Kamala and Trump are technically tied within the 3 pp (percentage points) margin of error. The survey was conducted online by Ipsos from Monday (22.Jul) to this Tuesday (23.Jul). Interviewed 1,241 adults, 1,041 of whom were registered voters.

In a poll conducted July 15-16, before Biden dropped out, the vice president and the Republican were tied at 44%. In a poll conducted July 1-2, Trump was numerically ahead by 1 percentage point.

“MENTALLY SHARP” CANDIDATES

According to the research Reuters/Ipsos, 56% of respondents agreed with the statement that Kamala Harris, 59, is “mentally sharp and able to handle challenges”while 49% think this about Donald Trump, 78.

Another 22% said the same about Biden, 81. The current president has had a history of “stumbling” since taking office and his mental acuity has been the subject of debate.

Asked about the names that could be candidates for vice president on Kamala’s ticket: