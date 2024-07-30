Margin of error of 3.5% maintains technical tie; Democrat’s health proposal pleases voters

The leading candidate to run for the US presidential election for the Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris, has 43% of voting intentions, according to a survey Reuters/Ipsos released this Tuesday (July 30, 2024). The Republican Party candidate, former President Donald Trump, has 42%.

Despite Kamala’s small lead over Trump, the margin of error of 3.5 pp (percentage points) keeps them technically tied. The poll was conducted from July 26 to 28, 2024 and interviewed 1,025 adults, of whom 876 are eligible voters.

The perception of the vice president improved by 6 percentage points. Now, 46% of voters have a favorable view of her. In the previous survey, on July 2, the figure was 40%.

Opinion toward Trump remained stable, with 41% of voters viewing him favorably and 56% having an unfavorable view.

In the survey, American voters showed a preference for Trump’s approach to the economy, immigration and fighting crime. On the other hand, those interviewed viewed Kamala’s proposals in the health sector positively.

KAMALA’S VICE

The poll also asked respondents about Kamala Harris’s potential running mate. Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly of Arizona is the favorite, with 32 percent of eligible voters giving him a favorable rating. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro came in second with 27%.

Below are other names and the favorable percentage:

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky: 20%;

JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois: 14%; and

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota: 11%.

PENDULUM STATES

For representing 2 of the 3 Pendulum statesKelly and Shapiro could be important in attracting voters to the vice president’s campaign. The so-calledwing states are those that tend to vary in each election between voting for Democrats and Republicans.

In the 2024 presidential election, the swing states considered decisive for the outcome of the election will be Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The performance of the candidates in these locations could decide the US presidency.

