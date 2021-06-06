The plane that took US Vice President Kamala Harris on her first official overseas trip to Guatemala on Sunday June 6 was forced to return to the Andrews military base, Maryland, 25 minutes after takeoff. This was announced by Vice President’s Senior Advisor and Press Secretary Simone Sanders.

According to her, the plane landed safely. The vice president is expected to depart on another plane in about an hour.

“This is a technical problem. There are no serious security problems, ”the TV channel quoted her as saying. Fox News…

Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico on June 7-8, where he will discuss the problem of mass immigration to the United States through the US-Mexican border.

On March 25, Biden assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to negotiate the migration. The Vice President will work with other governments.