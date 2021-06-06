Kamala Harris’s plane had to return on Sunday after a technical problem when the vice president of the United States took off to Guatemala on her first international trip.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” Harris assured as he gave a two thumbs-up gesture after landing, adding, however, that “We all pray a little, but we are fine.”

The vice president is expected change plane and return to Guatemala without delay.

Kamala Harris will leave her. Reuters photo

“This is a technical problem. No major security issues“For the former California senator, her spokeswoman Symone Sanders said.

A reporter aboard the plane, Air Force Two, described an “unusual landing gear noise during take-off “.

“But the landing … was completely normal,” he said.

The tour

On her first trip abroad as Vice President of the United States, Harris will seek deepen diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Mexico, two Latin American nations that are key to the US government’s efforts to curb the arrival of migrants to their country.

Harris, who will leave Washington Sunday afternoon, seeks to secure commitments for greater cooperation on border security and economic investment, but corruption in the region – a much more intractable challenge. it will complicate your efforts.

“Corruption is a cancer in the region”said Jason Marczak, director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “Addressing corruption is critical to generating hope and creating potential opportunities.”

Marczak pointed out that corruption in the region affects human rights, job opportunities, cost of goods and much more. Employment, he said, will come “with investment, and investment comes when there is certainty in the rule of law.”



Kamala Harris gets off the plane after the incident. AP Photo

Since President Joe Biden commissioned him to address the root causes of migration to the US-Mexico borderHarris has presented an approach focused on creating better opportunities and living conditions in the region through humanitarian and economic aid.

Harris announced plans to send $ 310 million to support refugees and address food shortages, and recently secured commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Northern Triangle countries to promote economic opportunities and job training.

Washington gained some goodwill after announcing last week that it would deliver COVID-19 vaccines to some countries. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador received calls from Harris on Thursday telling them that the United States would send 500,000 and 1 million doses, respectively.

In Guatemala, Harris plans meet with community leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs. In Mexico, she will participate in a conversation with women entrepreneurs and hold a round table with workers. That is in addition to the bilateral meetings with the leaders of both countries.

Source: AFP, AP and ANSA

