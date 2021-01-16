Wanda Kagan, 56, was the best friend of Kamala Harris in adolescence, when they shared a dance group at school and the young woman already showed leadership and empathy conditions that would lead her to become the first female vice president and the first black woman and of Indian ancestry in American history.

Harris was born in Oakland, California. But when she was 12, her mother, Shyamala, a cancer researcher who had come from India, separated from Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist, and little Kamala went to live in Quebec with her mother and sister Maya. It was at a Canadian city high school that Harris met Kagan, who would then become her best friend, in a relationship that had a key impact on the future vice president.

In an interview with Clarion from Canada, Kagan, who today works as an administrator in a hospital in Quebec, says that Kamala “She is the same person today she was then: fun, confident, strong, genuine and real.l “. And an “excellent student” who liked to dance, a youthful talent that is still deployed in campaign events.

That teenage friendship was sealed with a dramatic situation because in those years Kagan was sexually abused in her home and Harris, aware of the situation, took her to live with her family. In some interviews, the future vice president has remarked that the tragedy that her friend experienced had prompted her to study law, to be a solicitor and to become a fighter for victims of gender violence.

What was Kamala Harris like when she was young?

We met in high school. That stage was quite a challenge, especially in a large school, with so many children from diverse socio-economic and multicultural backgrounds. That experience brought us closer. Kamala did not play sports, but her hobby was dancing and I liked it too. So we got together with other girls and formed a dance group called the “Midnight Magic.” Kamala was also a fashionista, she liked fashion. Every day she and I dressed to impress at school. I remember a colleague asking us: “Do any of you have a pair of jeans?” We looked at each other, laughed, and said “no, we don’t!” She is the same person today as before: funny, confident, strong, genuine and real. It has always been a sniper, is direct, sensible, tells it like it is and will always let you know exactly what it is thinking. Kamala was an excellent student. Her mother instilled strong academic values ​​in her daughters.

Was he a leader then?

Kamala was always a leader, even in high school. Together we change the culture of having a date for the “Prom” (the graduation party). We decided that no girl should feel ostracized for not dating. A small group of girls went to the “Prom” without dates, all young women looking to change the culture once and for all!

You have said that she helped you in a difficult personal situation. As was?

During my high school years, I was sexually abused at home. Kamala was my best friend, so I entrusted it to her. She immediately said, “You have to come live with us.” She told her mother and they invited me to live in their house, where I enjoyed a stable, studious and healthy environment until I finished high school.

Do you have contact with her now?

We communicated often for a time after she left for Howard University, but then we lost contact. Then in 2005, when she was elected as the California district attorney, I saw her on the Oprah Winfrey Show. I googled her and found a number for her office. She called me right away. We chatted, we laughed, we caught up. I thanked him for his intervention at that time, for rescuing me from my abuser and for changing the course of my path in life. That’s when he told me how much that experience influenced your career path and your choices. She said what happened to me motivated her to become a fighter and advocate for victims of sexual abuse. At that moment I began to cry knowing that I had impacted her life in such a profound way, just as she had impacted mine.

How did you feel when you were chosen as the first female vice president in history?

I was elated! When I heard the news, it felt like an out-of-body experience. I cried tears of joy! My daughter, whom I named Maya, after Kamala’s sister, was also ecstatic. We hug and celebrate. Maya said, “This is an incredible historical moment for us black women, Mommy! She may be the first, but she won’t be the last! “What qualities of your friend do you think will serve you now in your role?

Empathy: you have the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and act. This will be a very important asset as the world and the United States recover from the ravages of COVID. She is focused like a laser: when she sets a goal, she achieves it. With the myriad of problems facing the United States, your ability to focus on what is important will be critical.

Do you think that in a few years you will be president?

Yes. I believe that Kamala will one day be President of the United States. With her skills and qualifications, she will be an incredible leader.