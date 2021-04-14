The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, announced Wednesday, April 14, that she will soon travel to Mexico and Guatemala and possibly other Central American countries to talk about how to “deal with the root causes” that generate the migratory tide on the southern border of the United States. .

“Our focus is addressing root causes and I am looking forward to traveling. I hope it will be my first trip to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala,” said the vice president.

Harris was commissioned by President Biden to lead the strategy of the United States and Mexico with the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America -Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala-, which has the objective of stopping the migratory flow.

“The United States must find a way to achieve economic development in the Northern Triangle countries to curb immigration,” Harris said. A long change that will go through increasing the economy and fighting corruption and violence.

"Our work in the Northern Triangle is critically important — for the United States and the region. Today, I gathered experts to discuss the root causes of migration, establishing long-term partnerships, and building a more hopeful future for people in their own communities."



Since Biden commissioned her with this challenge, Kamala Harris had telephone conversations with Alejandro Giammattei, president of Guatemala, and with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexican president.

Migrant arrivals figures soared in March

In March, more than 172,000 migrants were captured at the US-Mexico border, the highest monthly number since March 2001, according to US administration data.

Among them, almost 19,000 were unaccompanied children, the highest number reported since these records began to be kept in 2010.

The White House has repeated that the border “is closed.” Most of those who arrive without documents are expelled, but that has not reduced arrivals.

Harris has already collaborated in reaching an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily increase the security forces at their borders in order to help curb the migratory flow.

With Reuters and EFE