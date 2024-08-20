The possible “First Gentleman” of America is a lawyer of the VIPs, born in 1964, previously married and divorced

For the first time in the history of the United States of America there may not be a First Lady, but a “First Gentleman” (or “first gentleman”). In fact, with Kamala Harris, the US could have a female President and a male spouse. In this case it is a VIP lawyer, divorced and with two children from the previous marriage. It’s called Douglas Emhoff, He is 59 years old and is Kamala Harris’s “partner, best friend and husband,” as he calls himself.

Who is Douglas Emhoff?

Born in Brooklyn In the 1964graduated from Southern California University with a law degree and is a member of the law firm DLA Piper. In 1992 he married his first wifeHollywood producer Kerstin Mackin, with whom he had two children, Cole and Ella. After 16 years of marriagethe two separated and in 2013 Emhoff met Harris on a blind date set up by the current Vice President of the United States’ best friend. Perhaps it was love at first sight or love at first sight, but in any case, in the same year, the two “lovebirds” got married in a courthouse in Saint Barbara with a ceremony officiated by Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya.

.@KamalaHarris and I are celebrating our 10-year anniversary next week. Not much has changed since our wedding day—well, except that she’s running for president now. pic.twitter.com/lap0SlKsCc — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 17, 2024

The relationship between Harris and Emhoff’s family

A strong bond has developed between Kamala Harris and Emhoff’s children: she herself has said on She in 2019 that her stepchildren call her “Momala” instead of stepmother. A nickname very dear to Harris: “My family means everything to me. I’ve had many titles throughout my career, and certainly ‘Vice President’ will be great, but ‘Momala’ will always mean the most,” she said in her first speech after Biden tapped her to run with him for the White House.

Returning to the figure of the possible “first gentleman” of America, Douglas Emhoff has always supported his wife during her activity as Vice President, so much so that he used his visibility to carry forward some campaigns that were close to his heart. Like the one against theanti-semitism or for the mental health. Paths that, perhaps, he could carry forward even better in what could be his future role.