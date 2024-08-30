the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris gave her first interview as a presidential candidate on Thursday since accepting her nomination as the Democratic Party candidate after Joe Biden left the race for reelection..

Harris, despite entering a scenario that could be unfavorable for any candidate, has managed to captivate Democratic voters who found in her a real alternative to confront Donald Trump.

Illegal immigration is always one of the most important issues in the US presidential race. According to UN estimates, the United States receives 3 million immigrants who cross the border illegally.

‘I think there should be consequences’: Kamala Harris

Among the questions asked to the candidate in the interview with CNN was the one with this problem. According to her, His time as vice president has given him a fresh perspective on some of the country’s problems.

“We have laws that must be complied with and enforced.“We are addressing and dealing with the problem of people crossing our border illegally and there should be consequences,” Harris said, revealing real concern about this issue in the country.

Under Joe Biden’s administration, immigration policies have been flexible. However, In June of this year, an order was imposed on the border with Mexico to prevent those who crossed the border irregularly from accessing political asylum.

Now, the vice president and candidate takes a more critical stance regarding this type of migrants.As president I would enforce our laws” he added in response.

Harris had mentioned in 2020 that illegal border crossings should no longer be criminalized. Now, her perception on this issue has changed a bit and she said that she “recognizes the problem” because, according to her, she is the only candidate who has “pursued transnational criminal organizations that traffic in weapons, drugs and people.”

This persecution he mentioned was based on his two terms as Attorney General of California and he concluded that his values ​​”have not changed.” In the interview She was accompanied by Tim Waltz, her vice presidential running mate and governor of Minnesota.

In addition to this topic, the interview also discussed issues such as fracking, the economy and relations with Israel, which she said she would continue to strengthen if she were president.

