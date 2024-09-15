The negative effects of California’s Proposition 47 are well known: an increase in the number of thefts, chaos and disorder. Proposition 47, a referendum passed by voters in 2014, reclassified nonviolent theft as a misdemeanor as long as the value of the stolen property was less than $950.

These results are evidenced in horrifying videos of audacious criminals entering pharmacies and ransacking shelves, stealing bags full of merchandise while employees and security guards helplessly watch the crime unfold.

What is less well known is that Vice President Kamala Harris was a leading advocate for the passage of Proposition 47.

Progressives like Harris often lament what they describe as “food deserts,” the lack of supermarkets offering healthier foods in poorer areas.

The truth is that politicians like Harris, who encouraged the lawlessness that drove out pharmacies and supermarkets, are not telling voters to stop looting. Instead, they are punishing business owners.

The good news is that California voters have a chance to repeal Proposition 47 through an alternative measure this fall called Proposition 36. If voters approve the ballot measure, Proposition 47 will be repealed.

But Harris wants to impose her negative view of California on a national level. Harris, a former state attorney general, supports ending cash bail for violent criminals.

The Democratic presidential candidate even helped raise bail money for violent protesters in 2020, including serial killers and domestic abusers in Minnesota during the George Floyd riots. Unfortunately, one of those criminals Harris helped release from jail ended up killing someone.

Harris claims to be a law-and-order candidate, but has proposed allowing drug dealers to sell drugs without fear of criminal prosecution. She would prefer that drug dealers face charges only after the third time they are arrested.

“Kamala Harris was the most left-leaning and progressive District Attorney I have worked with in over 30 years at the SFPD [sigla em inglês para Departamento de Polícia de San Francisco],” said Kevin Cashman, former deputy chief of the San Francisco Police Department.

Now, that’s a tough title to earn in a left-leaning city like San Francisco.

But that title makes sense when you know that Harris released a violent MS-13 gang member, Edwin Ramos. Ramos was convicted of murdering a father and his two children after he was released.

Harris protected illegal immigrant drug dealers from prison. She expunged their criminal records and pampered them with job training, even as millions of U.S. citizens were unemployed. Unfortunately, one of these illegal immigrants violently assaulted a woman, fracturing her skull.

Harris refused to seek the death penalty against police killer David Hill. Even the late Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) disagreed with Harris’s blatant disregard for the law and criticized her for it.

Harris allowed criminals who assaulted and spat on police officers to avoid jail time.

As San Francisco district attorney, Harris was soft on armed criminals. The San Francisco Chronicle reported in 2006: “Police also questioned Harris about whether she is following through on her promises to crack down on gun crimes.”

Harris also failed in court as a prosecutor. San Francisco Weekly reported in 2010: “In the first quarter of 2010, things got worse. During that period, Harris’s office secured guilty verdicts in only 53 percent of its felony trials—a remarkable number, revealing that defendants charged with felony crimes who took their cases to trial had a one-in-two chance of being acquitted.”

Harris’s record as San Francisco district attorney, reports the The Washington Free Beaconincludes “lenient plea deals and probation for a number of career criminals — a serial domestic abuser who later murdered his girlfriend, a repeat offender who killed a newspaper editor in Harris’ hometown of Oakland, and others.”

The Democrat was such a crime-friendly district attorney, the SF Gatethat San Francisco police were forced to “‘bypass Harris’s office,’ turning over several gang-related homicide cases to federal prosecutors.”

For the first time in California’s history, which began in 1850, the state is losing a congressional district. That means California is losing people on a massive scale.

People are fleeing crime in California to places like Florida and Texas because of Harris’s failed policies and governance, in San Francisco and across the state.

If Harris becomes president, Americans will have nowhere to run because she will be running the entire country. America deserves better.

Copyright 2024 Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English: Kamala Harris, Pro-Crime Candidate for President