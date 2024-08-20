According to the criteria of

According to information from Forbes, Harris has nearly $8,000,000 in net worthher wealth would have increased by US$2,000,000 since 2019, when she was elected vice president by Joe Biden.

His fortune is due in part to a property he owns in Brentwood, California.which she shares with her husband Doug Emhoff and which It is valued at US$4,400,000, although they have debts over it.

Added to this, Harris receives about $235,000 annually for her role as vice president, and also has about $1,000,000 in pensions. state, federal and local taxes; and money from retirement accounts with her husband, stock market investments and other assets.

Finally, the Democratic candidate has income from her publications The Truths We Hold a children’s comic called Superheroes Are Everywhere and a book on criminal justice policies, Smart On Crime. According to the magazine specialized in business andIn 2021 he received US$450,000 for his books, US$80,000 in 2022 and US$8,500 in 2023.

On the opposite sidewalk, Trump is estimated to have a net worth of US$6.9 billionaccording Forbesor US$7,670,000,000 according to Bloomberg. The Republican’s fortune is due to his parent company Truth Social, his clubs, real estate properties and other assets.

Donald Trump has a huge fortune thanks to his many properties. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

In June, Trump’s stake in Truth Social was estimated at US$4.6 billion. Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group then rose 32 percent after the Trump incident, according to ForbesTrump owns 65 percent of the company (114.75 shares), which before the Butler rally was valued at $3.5 billion.

The Trump Tower in New York is another of the candidate’s main assets, along with three houses in Florida and the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, which has an estimated value of US$1,100,000,000; he also has another US$810,000,000 thanks to his six golf courses in the United States, three in Europe, his Mar-a-Lago club and his resort in Miami.

Donald Trump’s debts

According Forbes, Trump owes $540 million in liabilities due to legal problems that affected the former president. In February, a judge ordered him to pay a judgment of US$454 million in a fraud suit, although his lawyers have appealed the ruling.