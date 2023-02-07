uS Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will attend the Munich Security Conference. The White House announced on Monday evening in Washington that Harris would travel to Munich next week to attend the conference. She will also give a speech there. Harris had already led the US delegation to the world’s most important security policy expert meeting last year.

The Munich Security Conference will take place from February 17th to 19th at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. It is the first security conference since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began. The White House said Harris’ participation demonstrated transatlantic unity and determination in the face of Russian aggression. She also underscored US global leadership and the country’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Russian officials not invited

A total of around 40 heads of state and government, more than 90 ministers and several heads of international organizations are expected in Munich. These include French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It is still open whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will also take part.

Russian officials are not invited. “We feel too bad to offer these war criminals in the Kremlin a stage for their propaganda with the Munich Security Conference,” said conference leader Christoph Heusgen, explaining this decision. But prominent Russian opposition politicians will come to Munich, including the former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, the journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitri Muratov and Julia Navalnaja, the wife of the imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny.