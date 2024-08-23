The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, sent a letter to opposition leaders in Venezuela urging the military to protect citizens, and the international community to pressure electoral authorities andProvide the documents that show that Nicolás Maduro won re-election in the elections last July.

The Democratic candidate for the presidency in the November 5 elections warns that a militarized response will only lead to deepening the crisis that the country faces after the National Electoral Council (CNE) certified that Maduro had won at the polls Edmundo Gonzalez Urritia, flag bearer of the opposition, according to the letter to which the newspaper had access Miami Herald.

“I strongly urge Venezuelan security forces to show restraint, respect the human rights and freedom of expression of all Venezuelans, and protect the Venezuelan people from political threats and attacks,” Harris said in the letter.

The vice president sent the letter last week to María Corina Machado y González, leaders of the opposition.

She also asked the CNE to maintain “the highest levels of transparency” and the international community to pressure this electoral authority to publish the results of the elections.

In her letter, the Democratic leader recalled that the violation of human rights and freedom of expression “only deepens the crisis and hinders efforts toward a peaceful and democratic transition.”

He pledged that in the U.S. “we will continue to encourage parties in Venezuela to begin discussions about a respectful and peaceful transfer of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law.”

Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Corina Machado and Edmundo González. Photo:EFE

The crisis

The opposition in Venezuela has claimed victory at the polls, but despite intense protests in the country and calls from the international community, Maduro’s government has not published the minutes of the results to show that Maduro won re-election.

The opposition published its electoral records with more than 80% of the voting tables and which showed González’s defeat of Maduro by a margin of more than 2-1.

However, on Thursday the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by judges close to Chavez, confirmed the official results of the elections, which gave Maduro the victory, which has been accused of being fraudulent inside and outside Venezuela.

Protests following the elections have left around twenty dead.