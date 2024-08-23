“We are the underdogs of this election” but “we can do it, we will win”. Kamala Harris uses the same expression used by Giorgia Meloni to galvanize her staff after the speech with which she accepted the nomination for the White House last night at the convention in Chicago.

“Tonight we celebrate, We’re going back to work tomorrow, it’s going to be tough and difficult“, said the vice president who on several occasions in recent days, faced with polls that give her the lead over Donald Trump, has warned of how difficult and uphill the campaign will be over the next two months.

“I wanted to come and thank you all, you know what we are fighting for, we love our country, we believe in everything that is the foundation of what we are,” he added. “I know we can do it, we will win, but only if we understand that tonight we can celebrate but then we have to work for the next 75 days,” he added.

“It was a beautiful convention,” she concluded, finally inviting everyone “to wish my husband and I a happy anniversary.” Yesterday was the tenth anniversary of Harris and Douglas Emhoff’s wedding.