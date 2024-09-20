Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned to reality TV star Oprah Winfrey on Thursday night to try to woo voters who may be less motivated to go to the polls next November. Winfrey, who had already spoken in support of Harris at the Democratic Party convention last month in Chicago, was the moderator at a campaign event broadcast on YouTube. streaming on social media, in the format of a television show and packed with celebrities, from Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lopez, including Ben Stiller and Julia Roberts. In the program, the vice president outlined her government plans to restore the federal right to abortion, put limits on firearms and take economic measures that benefit the middle classes.

Kamala Harris with Oprah Winfrey, moments before the meeting. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

On YouTube alone, more than 300,000 people tuned in across the United States to watch the show, which featured a live audience of nearly 400 people and was broadcast from Michigan, one of the seven swing states that will decide the outcome of the November 5 election. He was co-hosting the show with Winfrey. Win with black women an organization dedicated to registering voters on the electoral roll so that they can exercise their right to vote.

The 90-minute broadcast combined celebrity appearances with stories from everyday voters to promote Harris’ message and contrast it with the proposals of her Republican rival, Donald Trump. Among them was Natalie Griffith, a 15-year-old student who was shot twice in the shooting two weeks ago at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

Julia Roberts, during her appearance on the Oprah Winfrey show. Paul Sancya (AP)

“What are we doing?” asked the student’s mother, Matilda Griffith. “We have one job, and that job is to protect our children. We have to stop this,” she said, through tears. The Democratic candidate has promised to get Congress to approve a ban on assault weapons, which are often used in mass shootings.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Ten days ago, during her televised debate against Trump, Harris had revealed that she owns a firearm. Asked about it by Winfrey, the vice president briefly abandoned the script she usually adheres to in her public speeches. “If anyone enters my house in an improper manner, they will be shot,” she said, before immediately adding: “I probably shouldn’t have said that.”

Law on abortion

Also present at the hearing were relatives of Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old mother who died in Georgia after waiting more than 20 hours for a hospital in that state to treat complications resulting from an abortion. Thurman died in 2022, two weeks after Georgia passed a strict law against voluntary termination of pregnancy. This week, a ProPublica article revealed the circumstances of her death, revealing that it is the first known death as a direct result of that law.

“Amber was not a statistic. She had a loving family, a strong family, and we would have done whatever it took to get my little girl, our little girl, the help she needed,” said Thurman’s mother, Shanette Williams.

Kamala Harris listens to a victim of a school shooting during Thursday’s program. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

At the rally, Winfrey also highlighted Harris’s rapid transformation as a presidential candidate after replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic front-runner in July. Before the president announced on July 21 that he was renouncing re-election and expressed his support for his number two to replace him, polls showed the vice president’s popularity was very low. Within the Democratic hierarchy, several voices, including Biden’s own, had cast doubt on whether she could be a viable candidate.

But her rise to number one on the Democratic ticket has sparked enthusiasm within the party, led to record donations and turned around the polls, which until then had predicted a Trump victory and now give him a slight lead. “We all have these moments in life when it is necessary to step up,” Harris explained on the programme.