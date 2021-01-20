Kamala Harris was sworn in during the inauguration ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington. The politician became the first female vice president of the United States. The ceremony was broadcast by the TV channel Nbc…

“I, Kamala Devi Harris, solemnly vow to uphold and defend the US Constitution from enemies, internal and external, and remain faithful to it. I accept these obligations freely, without secret thoughts and mental exceptions, and I will honestly and conscientiously fulfill my duties in the position I take up. God help me, ”she said.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence is present at the ceremony. Donald Trump refused to attend the ceremony, breaking a 150-year tradition, and left Washington a few hours before the celebrations. From the capital, he went to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Before that, he said goodbye to his supporters and promised to return “in one form or another.”

US President-elect Joseph Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, is expected to prepare to reverse a number of decisions of his predecessor, Donald Trump, on the first day of his presidency. In particular, we are talking about the abolition of restrictions on the entry into the United States of citizens of a number of Muslim countries. In addition, Biden intends to return to the Paris climate agreement, from which Washington withdrew under Trump, as well as oblige citizens of the country to observe the mask regime when moving from one state to another.