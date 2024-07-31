Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 2:34 PM











The candidate who will accompany Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections will make his debut on August 6 with a rally in Philadelphia. Starting the following day, the electoral couple will embark on a packed mini-tour of events in western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh (North Carolina), Savannah (Georgia), Phoenix and Las Vegas. The schedule requires that the name of the Democratic vice presidential candidate be revealed imminently and it is not ruled out that the party will make it public next Tuesday before the rally.

The Democratic Party wants to take full advantage of the renewed wave of energy caused by the nomination of Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate. And, of course, to comply with the legislation in force in all states so as not to have problems when it comes to validation for the elections. If Harris’ running mate is known on the 6th, she will fall within the limit set by the campaign managers themselves: August 7th.

As with Donald Trump and his choice of JD Vance as his Republican running mate, there is undeniable interest in who will accompany the Democratic leader. If she wins the election, the second candidate will become vice president. And, as is tradition, the person who would later have the best chance of reaching the Oval Office.

An enthusiastic crowd cheers on the Democratic candidate.



AFP







Nothing is known about the nominee. At the beginning of the process, the campaign team requested the profiles of twelve party officials and, as reported by ‘The New York Times’ on Wednesday, only five remain in the running: Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania; Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota; Mark Kelly, senator for Arizona; Pete Buttigieg, secretary of transportation; and Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky. The first three appear to be the favorites.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was sixth in the race but has announced his withdrawal. The veteran politician released a statement saying he was “honored” that the campaign team had thought of him, but added that “it is not the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be in a national campaign.” Cooper, who has announced his full support for Harris, is said to be more convinced to run for senator in the 2026 midterm elections.

Political commentary is rife. Some say that the fact that Philadelphia was chosen as the city for the second candidate’s debut is a sign of the choice of Josh Shapiro, who grew up in this city, is a fanatic fan of baseball and the Phillies and has been involved in a strong campaign for two months to turn Philadelphia into a top international tourist destination. Of course, he is also pictured hugging the Rocky statue.

The choice of Philadelphia for this rally does not seem to be a coincidence. It is the largest city in the main battleground state and is close to Washington and New York, which guarantees a large attendance of activists, party officials, media and opinion leaders. However, for the latter, the fact that the next rally is being held in western Wisconsin is also significant, since Tim Walz is another popular figure there.

A kick in the butt



Josh Shapiro and Kamala Harris have known each other for two decades when they both worked as prosecutors. In the case of Tim Walz there is no such relationship, but it is true that he is a politician ‘touched’ by Obama, who last year made special mention of his work in Minnesota. He is ideologically more to the left of the vice president. He was a teacher in a rural school and an American football coach. A defender of guns, he radically changed in favor of their control after the murder of 17 teenagers in Parkland.

The party is also happy with his eloquence. On Monday, at a fundraiser for Harris, Walz delivered two lines for the story the campaign has included in its catalogue: “How often in a hundred days do you get to change the trajectory of the world?” “And how often in the world do you get that bastard to wake up afterwards and know that a black woman kicked his ass and sent him out on the street?”



Kamala Harris makes a self-affirming gesture during her rally in Atlanta.



EFE







The vice president has made room in her schedule for the next few days. She must make the final decisions about who she will share the electoral ballot with. Then comes the final interview and the specification of the candidate’s action plan in the campaign.

On Tuesday evening, he told reporters that he had not yet chosen anyone. His advisers also explained that the stops on the tour have nothing to do with this appointment, but rather with the interest in collecting votes in key territories. A former prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the past of all possible candidates and his report will weigh in on the final decision.

An important fact is the speed at which the process is advancing. Normally, finding a profile for the second in command in the candidacy takes months, but the Democrats have only three months left to get to the polls. And in that time, Kamala Harris has to find the space for her own speech and cement it. In that sense, her last rally, this Tuesday in Atlanta, has begun to mean a before and after in the race; from Biden’s legacy, speech and shadow to her own argument and her collective hopes.



Megan Thee Stallion performing at the Democratic rally.



AFP







In Atlanta, it was a hellish heat, but the vice president gathered more than 10,000 souls in the convention center. A larger capacity than any previous Joe Biden event. The rally had the makings of a super show, with decorated stands, great lighting, signage and ‘glitter’ where necessary. Everything took place at high volume and with the force of a million energy drinks: Beyonce thundered through the speakers and then the soul epic of Frankie Beverly and Maze, before the rapper Quavo and the singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed on stage.

The vice president beat her opponent by a landslide. “The road to the White House goes through this state. You helped us win in 2020 and we’re going to do it again in 2024,” she appealed to the audience, aware that this coming Saturday the Republican leader and JD Vance will hold a rally in the same city.



Crowds wave signs bearing the vice president’s name in Atlanta.



AFP







The candidate referred to the commitments and achievements of the Biden Administration, but metabolized them within her speech. There was no mention of the octogenarian president. She relied on “the new” for everything. “The momentum of this campaign is changing,” she warned, before showing her commitment to “the defense of the freedoms we have won” and her sadness for the Republicans, who “every day must see how a convict faces a prosecutor.” She also disdained Trump, whom she challenged again to arrange a televised debate. “If you have something to say, say it to my face,” she snapped.

The Republican tycoon has not yet responded to the challenge. And what he has said has been through interposition: in an interview on FOX he scorned his rival and considered that Kamala Harris will not resist measuring herself against world leaders on the international stage. “They will trample her. She will be like a toy,” he said, going about his business.