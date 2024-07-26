According to the criteria of
According to different surveys that he analyzed Telemundo, One of the main concerns of Latinos living in the United States is linked to economic aspectsdue to the high cost of living in the country.
Harris could then benefit from her pro-abortion stance, since as the aforementioned media detailed, Support for this right among Hispanics has increased over the yearsand a majority of the 62 percent believe it should be legal in all or most cases.
The TikTok trend in the United States that helped Kamala Harris
The idea came from the manager of a former campaign profile of President Biden on the X platform, what he did was merge album popularity BRAT with the image of Kamala Harris. This creative initiative resulted in a striking image: a neon green banner displaying the text “Kamala HQ“, seeking to boost the vice president’s visibility.
With this reference to singer Charli XCX’s latest album, Harris’ presidential campaign would be officially launched.which has been supported by President Joe Biden since he announced his resignation as a candidate on July 21.
