According to different surveys that he analyzed Telemundo, One of the main concerns of Latinos living in the United States is linked to economic aspectsdue to the high cost of living in the country.

But There is another central aspect of Harris’s campaign that could work in her favor among Latinos in the United States. The current vice president and Democratic candidate He spoke openly about abortion on several occasionsdemonstrating its firm stance in favor of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy, in a segmented country where there are states that allow it and others that prohibit it in almost all cases.

Harris could then benefit from her pro-abortion stance, since as the aforementioned media detailed, Support for this right among Hispanics has increased over the yearsand a majority of the 62 percent believe it should be legal in all or most cases.

The TikTok trend in the United States that helped Kamala Harris

The idea came from the manager of a former campaign profile of President Biden on the X platform, what he did was merge album popularity BRAT with the image of Kamala Harris. This creative initiative resulted in a striking image: a neon green banner displaying the text “Kamala HQ“, seeking to boost the vice president’s visibility.

With this reference to singer Charli XCX’s latest album, Harris’ presidential campaign would be officially launched.which has been supported by President Joe Biden since he announced his resignation as a candidate on July 21.