Until now Senator Kamala Harris She was the first African-American woman to run for the Vice Presidency of the United States and the first to be nominated by a national party. From this Saturday it is also the next number two of the White House in the history of the country.

In 2016, she was elected to the Senate, becoming the second African-American woman and the first Indian-American to serve in the upper house of the United States Congress.

Daughter of a Jamaican professor at Stanford University, and, of a cancer researcher, daughter of an Indian diplomat, Kamala Devi Harris (55 years old) is originally from Oakland (California). A graduate in Law, Politics and Economics from the University of California, Harris started in the district attorney’s offices in Oakland and San Francisco, which in the 1990s prosecuted numerous cases of gang violence, drug trafficking and sexual abuse. Harris soon acquired a reputation as a hard-line crime prosecutor and violence with some initiatives considered racist and harsh with economically disadvantaged communities.

Despite this, some measures such as the school dropout in California, which penalized parents with serious fines for their children’s lack of school attendance, managed to reduce in part the exorbitant academic absence of students of color from low-income communities in Oakland.

As California Attorney General in 2010-2017, (again the first woman of color), Harris soon returned to demonstrate political independence when, for example, faced with political pressure from the Barack Obama Administration for the resolution of a national lawsuit against mortgage banks for unfair practices. Harris pressed the case in California and in 2012 won a sentence five times greater than originally offered.

Widely considered a rising star within the party, Harris raised her national profile in a memorable speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, and was soon drafted to fill the Senate vacancy for Barbara Boxer’s seat, who was retiring.

In 2014 she married attorney Douglas Emhoff, and her husband’s children call her “mamala”. Very much in the style of a California ‘modern family’ ‘no drama’, Kamala Harris is friends with his ex-wife, and both of them are involved in the lives of their children. His younger sister, Maya, a public policy specialist, was his campaign manager in the presidential primaries.

As a senator, she has advocated for public health care reform, federal cannabis rescheduling, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the Dreamers law, the assault weapons ban, and progressive tax reform.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Kamala Harris attracted national media attention for her tax style of asking direct questions at the appearances of members of the Trump administration.

Harris’s line of questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during hearings on alleged Russian interference so offended some Republican senators that it sparked criticism, continued disruption, and calls on the senator to be more respectful of witnesses. During Justice Brett Cavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Harris led a battery of engaging questions about his relationship with a law firm linked to Trump, a moment that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

All the rumors about her political career materialized this summer when Senator Harris announced her Democratic presidential candidacy for 2020. Politicians and analysts immediately recognized her as one of the main contenders.

During a primary debate, he had a controversial exchange with Joe Biden for her opposition to school buses from the federal policy of desegregation of public schools in the 1970s and 1980s, buses that allowed children like herself access to education.

Although he initially received some support, in September 2019 his campaign was in serious trouble and in December he withdrew from the electoral race. This summer, Biden chose her as his ‘number two’.

Senator and incoming Vice President Harris has built a progressive profile with her support for immigration and criminal justice reforms, raising the minimum wage, protecting women’s reproductive rights, and more recently, with his outstanding advocacy for social justice following the death of George Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of the police. Merits that have redeemed her before many of the critics of her initiatives as attorney general, for not investigating cases of police misconduct, including questionable shootings, although for others it is a political maneuver to try to capitalize on the growing public popularity of social change .

Kamala Harris was endorsed for the vice presidency by liberal and progressive Democrats both for her ability to connect with the racial injustice movement and for her connection to a precious electoral demographic, African-American women, critical to Democratic electoral victory.