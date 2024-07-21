John Adams, the second president of the United States, defined the vice presidency as the “most insignificant office,” and Republicans consider that Democrat Kamala Harris’ tenure in it has been nothing short of nothing. But since Adams, the office has evolved into a power function, and Harris’s (Oakland, California, 1964) performance has even broken a few records: the highest number of tiebreakers in a legislature, 32 until last December, given that the US Constitution reserves two main functions for the vice president: succeeding the president in the event of death, resignation or impeachment, and presiding over the Senate and breaking ties in votes. When Harris, the first woman, the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the office, in 2021, she was completely unaware that those were her two main functions.

Before becoming president, Adams was vice president to George Washington, so he knew what he was talking about. He set the precedent for the transition from one office to another and since then, at the end of the 18th century, three sitting vice presidents have been elected president, as well as two former vice presidents, including Joe Biden. A kind of sudoku of ambitions and misfortunes, like those that brought his leader to the White House in 2020 and, this Sunday, take him away from it for good.

Since the time of Adams and the founding fathers, the position of vice president has gained in substance: Harris, the successful Californian lawyer – too Californian, that is, liberal, for the Republicans – has taken on part of the Biden Administration’s immigration policy since 2021, to the point of being ridiculed by the opposition as an “immigration czar.” She also became, following the revocation of the doctrine Roe vs Wade which enshrined the constitutional protection of the right to abortion, in June 2022, as a standard-bearer for the sexual and reproductive health of her fellow women, a political trump card that allowed the Democrats to save face, and even the scenery, in the midterm elections in November of that year. A self-confessed feminist, her gesture of wearing white on the night of the celebration of the Democratic victory in Wilmington (Delaware) recalled the role of the suffragettes.

Kamala, pure Democratic elite, arrived at the White House as number two Biden’s campaign after having challenged him in the primaries. She was backed by a term in the House of Representatives (2017-2021) and, previously, six years of experience as California’s attorney general (2011-2017). The Attorney General’s Office and the Senate, in that order: the planned ladder to power in the US; the culmination of years of experience as, first, assistant district attorney (1990-98) in Oakland, a position that earned her a special reputation for being tough in cases of gang violence, drug trafficking and sexual abuse, and district attorney (2004), the springboard to the State Attorney General’s Office.

These were the days of Democrat Barack Obama, and the hangover from the Great Crisis of 2008, with its history of bankruptcies, and Harris demonstrated her political independence, rejecting, for example, the pressures of the Government to reach an agreement in a national lawsuit against mortgage lenders for unfair practices (the hole of junk or subprime mortgages had not yet been closed). Persevering and tough, Harris insisted on the example of California and in 2012 she obtained a sentence five times higher than the one Washington invited her to close. Particular merit of hers was to annul Proposition 8 (2008), which prohibited marriage between same-sex persons in the state, in 2013. Her book Smart on Crime, published in 2009, was considered a model for addressing the problem of criminal recidivism.

In addition to being the most natural and, above all, automatic replacement, without opening the Pandora’s box of an urgent convention four months before the elections – something that, among others, the progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had warned against – Biden now seems to return the favor to Harris. The one who in 2020 seemed a solid contender for the Democratic nomination, in a particularly crowded primary, threw in the towel in December 2019 when she failed to gain an advantage in the rear. Three months later, at the dawn of the pandemic, she gave her support to Biden, the sixth of all the candidates for the post. The Democratic competition was then reduced to a duel between Biden and the leftist Bernie Sanders, but Harris’ support for the current president was decisive in taking him to the White House.

“I have decided that I am going to enthusiastically support Joe Biden to be President of the United States,” the senator said in a video shared on Twitter. “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time.” Even then, her name appeared frequently in the lists of vice presidential candidates, just as it has now, since the fatal debate on June 27 that showed Biden’s decline, she has been sounding like a presidential candidate. The Republicans, who this week joked about the debate that will pit the two vice presidential candidates against each other by refusing to set a date because they “do not know the identity of the vice president” that Kamala Harris chooses, were absolutely right.