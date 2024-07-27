If we had asked ChatGPT for a suitable candidate to face Trump, the result would have been Kamala Harris. Before that, we would have asked for a woman, with a dose of multiculturalism and judicial experience in the defense of the law and human rights. The nemesis. She even has a short surname, a request that we journalists would have introduced in search of the perfect algorithm, with the legitimate ambition of fitting it into our title. You cannot imagine the difficulties posed by surnames like Berlusconi or Schwarzenegger, whose impossibility to become president we will never be happy enough about. Trump had and still has at least that virtue: his surname fits and is easy to fit.

Now seriously:

Can you imagine if the US presidential candidate chose a progressive African-American woman as her runner-up? If white men were thus excluded from top representation in the White House? What’s more, can you imagine if she were convicted of falsifying documents to cover up her relationship with a porn actor? Or charged with instigating the assault on the Capitol and trying to overturn the count in Georgia?

Any of these circumstances would weaken Kamala Harris, but that is exactly the profile of her opponent, Donald Trump, who would like to be able to use any of these arguments to knock her down in the campaign. He and his party will have to rack their brains to invent and attribute great slander to her, as they do with Joe Biden, in this hallucinatory dance with the lies that his public has bought without hesitation.

The truth is that luck has placed Trump’s nemesis to face him with barely three months left until the elections: in the face of a bad-tempered, angry and shouty candidate, the world sees a smiling woman with an infectious laugh; in the face of a convicted criminal, we have a tough-minded prosecutor; in the face of an exclusionary white man and representative of the elite that has governed the country and the world for millennia, emerges a woman of Jamaican and Indian origin, a promise of multiculturalism that enriches our reality; in the face of a leader who has encouraged the regression of reproductive rights and abortion, here is a proven fighter for freedom. Not even artificial intelligence could have created a better profile.

Now it is the voters’ turn, but we can guess that it will be women in particular, shaken by the way the Republican Party ignores them and vetoes their rights, who will put a stop to Trump’s far-rightism, as they have done in Europe and other parts of the world. The illusion has returned. And many of us would have forgiven him even a long surname that made it difficult to write the perfect headline on the front page: “Harris, first female president of the United States.” So be it.