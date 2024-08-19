Hillary Clinton will be on stage at the convention in Chicago today to give Kamala Harris her support of the former candidate for the White House who eight years ago, like the vice president today, faced Donald Trump. But Harris has so far set up her campaign, and therefore also the convention that opens today, in a markedly different way from that of the former first lady. who in 2016 had made being the first possible female president of America one of the central slogans – “I am with her” – of her electoral campaign, which ended in defeat.

Perhaps This is also why the Democratic vice president, who is also the first woman of African-American and Asian origin to run for the White House, has so far avoided emphasizing the issuepreferring to dwell on her personal history and her professional successes, especially those as a prosecutor. This reflects her way of being – “at every step of her career she has always been the first to do something, but it was always others who said it, rarely her,” Brian Brokaw, manager of Harris’s 2010 campaign as California prosecutor, told the Washington Post – but also a generational change and a change in the political and social landscape over the past eight years.

“Frankly, saying I’m the first African American, I’m the first, that gets you nowhere. It puts her in a corner, open to accusations of playing the ‘race card,’ and so, very smartly, she’s not doing that,” Carol Moseley Braun, who was the first African American elected to the Senate and ran in the 2004 Democratic primary calling for the “men only” sign on the White House door to be removed, told Politico. But since then, she concluded, “times have changed,” Harris has “inherited a more level playing field, people are more open to women candidates.”