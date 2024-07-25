Home page politics

New setback for Donald Trump in the polls for the US election: “Harris honeymoon” is having an effect. But there is still a ray of hope for former presidents.

Washington DC – Just a week ago, the Polls for the US election that Donald Trump would win a landslide victory against Joe Biden. But since the withdrawal of the incumbent US President, the tide has turned significantly. With Kamala Harris as his opponent, the trend in the fight for the White House has reversed, so that the presidential candidate of the republican will again have to fear for victory in the US election in November 2024.

New poll on the US election: Donald Trump suffers setback against Kamala Harris

Since Kamala Harris started her campaign, polls have revealed a new trend that is making Trump angry. According to the most recent survey in particular, the former president is clearly losing support among one group. Black voters have been turning back to the Democratic camp since Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris became the expected Democratic candidate in the US election.

If Harris is nominated at the Democratic convention next month, it would be a major setback for Donald Trump in the fight for the White House. Black voters could feel encouraged by the prospect of a historic Harris presidency to cast their votes for the “President of criminals,” as Trump recently called Harris.

Harris against Trump: New poll on the US election shows a clear trend among one group

A new CNN-Poll conducted on July 22 and 23, which surveyed 1,631 registered voters who previously voted in April and June CNN-surveys found that Kamala Harris is supported by 78 percent. Trump, on the other hand, only has 15 percent in this group. An earlier poll found that 23 percent of black voters supported Trump, while 73 percent supported Biden.

The results of an ActiVote poll were even clearer. The survey, which was conducted between July 21 and 23, showed that black voters overwhelmingly supported Harris. 90 percent said they would vote for Harris, while 10 percent were betting on Trump.

New poll on the US election: pollster from the Trump camp speaks of “Harris honeymoon”

Donald Trump’s camp, on the other hand, is confident that the tide will soon turn for the US election. The memo from campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio describes the worrying news from the new polls as at least a “Harris honeymoon.”

“The honeymoon will be a manifestation of the blanket coverage Harris is receiving from the media,” he wrote. The coverage will be “mostly positive and will certainly energize Democrats,” giving Harris a poll lead ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 19. Fabrizio also analyzes that Democrats and the media “will try to tout these polls as evidence that the race has changed. But the fundamentals of the race remain the same.”

New poll means setback for Trump: But with Harris as opponent there remains a ray of hope

The new poll results are likely to make the Trump camp nervous. Opening of impeachment proceedings by Trump camp following Harris’ poll high This is probably not explained. However, the expected candidacy could also present an opportunity. “The question is whether these losses will be offset by an increase in Trump’s support among other voters, particularly among white working-class Americans, whom Biden appealed to by emphasizing his roots in Scranton as a working-class person,” explains Thomas Gift, professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London at NewsweekIn addition, it must face the task of reaching out to Generation Z before the US election.

But the signs from the black community in particular have been promising for Harris since she announced her candidacy. About 90,000 black women signed up for her campaign on a video call on Sunday evening, while an online streaming event under the slogan “Black Men for Harris” attracted tens of thousands who pledged to support Harris, according to the Associated Press.

Harris at peak in polls ahead of US election: Trump attack in first campaign video and demand for TV duel

But the upturn in the polls for the US election and the new spirit of optimism among black voters are not the only points. In her first campaign video, Harris made it clear that she will take Trump under fire. This is also reflected in her challenge to Donald Trump that the former president should face a TV debate. “Voters have a right to see the divided opinions that exist on a debate stage,” Harris wrote on the short message service X. “I’m ready. So let’s go.”

Harris goes on to say that Trump had agreed to a TV debate on September 10. “Now it seems as if he is backing out,” the Vice President continued. Biden’s erratic performance in the last TV debate against Trump had once again significantly increased criticism of the US President’s renewed candidacy.