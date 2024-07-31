Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

The Vice President is said to have clear positions on the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict. She could differ from Biden in details. There are uncertainties on the Taiwan issue.

Washington DC – US Vice President Kamala Harris had little foreign policy weight during her term in office, as US President Joe Biden few delegated to her. Now Harris is the designated presidential candidate of the Democrats to US election and needs a foreign policy agenda in the medium term. In contrast to Biden, she has mainly domestic policy experience. And, the Vice President is in trouble because of her positioning on Gaza-War may be in a dilemma. An overview of Harris’ foreign policy positions and gaps.

US Vice President Kamala Harris © Julia Nikhinson/dpa

US election: Harris with clear positions on Ukraine, Israel and Gaza

Harris’s positions on Ukraine and the Middle East conflict are largely clear: In internal discussions in the White House, the Vice President takes a position based on international law on Ukraine War The US broadcaster NBC reported, citing government sources. She supports further arms deliveries to Ukraine in the war against Russia and emphasizes the territorial integrity of Ukraine, it said. With regard to the Gaza war, she also represents a position in line with international law: Israel has the right to defend itself against the terror of the Hamas to defend and at the same time the duty to protect Palestinian civilians. Only the emphasis between US foreign policy doctrine and human rights differs from Biden’s position.

In this respect, her positions on the Ukraine war and the Middle East conflict overlap with those of Biden. However, the broadcaster reported that it is unclear how Harris feels about further US arms deliveries to Israel or how she would react if Israel decides to attack Iran’s military-grade uranium enrichment program. Likewise, there is no indication as to whether she wants to continue Biden’s line on the use of US weapons against targets on Russian territory. The US has allowed Ukraine to use US weapons systems to defend the city of Kharkiv against targets in Russia since May 2024.

Harris unclear positions on arms deliveries to Israel and Taiwan and use of weapons in the Ukraine war

Now the USA is not only the most important international partner of Ukraine and Israel, but also the most important ally of the East Asian island state of Taiwan. This is despite the fact that the US government does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. The People’s Republic of China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as a continuation of the Republic of China, which was crushed on the mainland by communist leader Mao Zedong in 1949. The USA does not recognize the People’s Republic’s sovereignty over Taiwan and has been supplying weapons for decades. It has always remained unclear whether the United States would intervene militarily if the People’s Republic carried out its threat to attack Taiwan.

This aspect remained unclear until Joe Biden repeatedly promised in 2022 to defend Taiwan with his own troops. The White House quickly rowed back, stressing that the US politics on the matter has not changed. How Vice President Harris felt about it then and now, the broadcaster NBC not find out.

Harris critics see “lack of foreign policy vision” ahead of US election

Critics, whom NBC did not name in detail, see this as a “lack of foreign policy vision” and a lack of expertise. Sources more friendly to Harris, however, stressed that the vice president did not want to deviate too much from Biden’s line.

In the US election campaign against the former president Donald Trump Harris’ position on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip could become particularly tricky. Because of her commitment to protecting the civilian population, Trump has already accused her of hating Jews. At the same time, parts of the left wing of the Democratic Party, and especially young voters who see themselves as left-wing, accuse her of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes, which they describe as genocide. The International Court of Justice in The Hague is currently hearing whether Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide.

US election: Democrats discuss foreign policy – ​​Republicans work to abolish democracy

While the Democratic camp is apparently internally discussing foreign policy details and fundamental issues, the radical right in the USA is working on nothing less than the elimination of democracy. The right-wing Heritage Foundation has presented a plan hundreds of pages long called “Project 2025” based on the idea that the president should rule without the involvement or control of the courts and parliaments.

The plan was drawn up by more than a hundred former officials from the Trump administration. Trump’s campaign team regularly distanced itself from it, but presented “Agenda 47”, a plan that was largely identical in content but less sophisticated. Trump himself promised a group of Christian nationalists on Friday that they would only have to vote “this one more time”, after which “everything would be fixed” and they would “never have to worry about voting again”. (kb)